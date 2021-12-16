UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 7,974 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 7,974 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) India has confirmed 7,974 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,718,602, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 476,478 people, with 343 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.15 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 6,984 new coronavirus cases, with 247 fatalities.

