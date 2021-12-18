UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 7,145 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 7,145 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) India has confirmed 7,145 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,733,194, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 477,158 people, with 289 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.17 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 7,447 new coronavirus cases, with 391 fatalities.

