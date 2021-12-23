UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 7,495 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) India has confirmed 7,495 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,765,976, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 478,759 people, with 434 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.2 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 6,317 new coronavirus cases, with 318 fatalities.

More Stories From World

