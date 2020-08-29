Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 76,472 to Over 3.46Mln - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) India has confirmed 76,472 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 3,463,972, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 62,550 people, with 1,021 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 2.6 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India registered 77,266 new coronavirus cases and 1,057 fatalities.

For three days in a row, the country registers more than 75,000 daily rise in the number of COVID-19 patients.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 835,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.