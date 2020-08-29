UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 76,472 To Over 3.46Mln - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 76,472 to Over 3.46Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) India has confirmed 76,472 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 3,463,972, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. 

The death toll from the disease has reached 62,550 people, with 1,021 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 2.6 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, India registered 77,266 new coronavirus cases and 1,057 fatalities.

For three days in a row, the country registers more than 75,000 daily rise in the number of  COVID-19 patients.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 835,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

8 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

10 hours ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.