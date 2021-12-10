UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 8,503 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) India has confirmed 8,503 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,674,744, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 474,735 people, with 624 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,419 new coronavirus cases, with 159 fatalities.

