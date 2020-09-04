Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 83,341 to Over 3.93Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) India has confirmed 83,341 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 3,936,747, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 68,472 people, with 1,096 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 3.

03 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

A day earlier, India registered record 83,883 new coronavirus cases and 1,043 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 867,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.