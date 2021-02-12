UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 9,309 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 9,309 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) India has confirmed 9,309 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,880,603, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 155,447 people, with 87 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.58 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,923 new COVID-19 cases and 108 new fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 27.39 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.76 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.36 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

