Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 9,119 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 9,119 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) India has confirmed 9,119 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,544,882, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 466,980 people, with 396 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.96 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,281 new coronavirus cases, with 437 fatalities.

