Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Over 3,500 In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:32 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Over 3,500 in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) India has confirmed 3,525 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours after registering a record daily increase of 4,231 earlier this week, which brings the total toll of those infected to 74,281, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 2,415 with 122 new fatalities being recorded over the past day, and the number of recoveries has risen to 24,386 after growing by 1,931 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 24,427 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the western state of Gujarat with 8,903 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu with 8,718 cases.

As part of measures to curb the virus, the Interior Ministry has extended the lockdown, with several relaxations introduced in some areas across the country that are not so badly affected.

