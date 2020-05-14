Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Over 3,700 to 78,003 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) India has confirmed 3,722 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours after registering a record daily increase of 4,231 earlier this week, which brings the total toll of those infected to 78,003, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 2,549, with 134 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. The number of recoveries has risen to 26,234 after growing by 1,848 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 25,922 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the western state of Gujarat, with 9,267 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 9,227 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 297,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.