UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Over 3,700 To 78,003 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Over 3,700 to 78,003 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) India has confirmed 3,722 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours after registering a record daily increase of 4,231 earlier this week, which brings the total toll of those infected to 78,003, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 2,549, with 134 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. The number of recoveries has risen to 26,234 after growing by 1,848 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 25,922 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the western state of Gujarat, with 9,267 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 9,227 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 297,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

8 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

9 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.