Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Over 3,900 Despite Strict Lockdown - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) India has confirmed over 3,900 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours after registering a record daily increase of 4,231 earlier this week despite strict quarantine measures remaining in place, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, adding that the total toll of those infected rose to 81,970.

The death toll from the disease has reached 2,649, with 100 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. The number of recoveries has risen to 27,919 after growing by 1,685 in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 27,524 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 9,674 cases and the western state of Gujarat with 9,591 cases.

The country's Interior Ministry has extended the lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus, until May 17, with several relaxations introduced in some areas across the country that are not so badly affected.