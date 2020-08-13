UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 66,999 to About 2.4Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) India has confirmed 66,999 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 2,396,637, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 47,033, with 942 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 1.69 million people have recovered in India.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 749,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

