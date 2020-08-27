UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Record 75,760 To Over 3.3Mln - Health Ministry

Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) India has confirmed 75,760 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 3,310,234, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

 

The death toll from the disease has reached 60,472 people, with 1,023 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 2.5 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 825,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

