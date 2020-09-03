Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 83,883 to Over 3.8Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) India has confirmed 83,883 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 3,853,407, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 67,376 people, with 1,043 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 2.97 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

A day earlier, India registered 78,357 new coronavirus cases and 1,045 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 25.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 861,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.