Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 95,735 to Over 4.46Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) India has confirmed 95,735 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the beginning of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 4,465,864, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 

The death toll from the disease has reached 75,062 people, with 1,172 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 3.47 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 6.35 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 89,706 new coronavirus cases and over 1,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 902,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

