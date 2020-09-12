Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 97,570 to Over 4.65Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) India has confirmed 97,570 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase in any country since the beginning of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 4,659,985, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 77,472 people, with 1,201 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 3.62 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 6.44 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 96,551 new coronavirus cases and 1,209 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 28.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 915,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.