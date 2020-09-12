UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Record 97,570 To Over 4.65Mln - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 97,570 to Over 4.65Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) India has confirmed 97,570 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase in any country since the beginning of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 4,659,985, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 77,472 people, with 1,201 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 3.62 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 6.44 million COVID-19 patients.

A day earlier, India registered 96,551 new coronavirus cases and 1,209 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 28.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 915,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 September 202 ..

49 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

9 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

9 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

10 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.