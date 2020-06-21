Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises By Record 15,400 in Past Day, Total Passes 410,000

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) India has registered the highest COVID-19 single-day surge of 15,400 in the past 24 hours with the overall number of cases in the country reaches 410,461, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

India keeps recording over a dozen thousand of new cases daily since June 12. On Saturday, the country confirmed 14,500 cases and around 13,500 on Thursday. According to the Johns Hopkins University, India ranks fourth in terms of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

According to the ministry, 169,451 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

The number of recoveries has reached 227,755 after increasing by 13,925 in the past day, and the death toll has grown by 306 to 13,254.

The central state of Maharashtra accounts for about one-third of all the confirmed cases (128,205), followed by Tamil Nadu in the country's south (56,845 cases) and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (56,746 cases).

The Indian government has proceeded to gradual lockdown removal despite the continuing growth of new cases. Churches, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls were opened in areas with minimal numbers of COVID-19 patients on June 8, as part of the first stage. In other areas, the self-isolation regime has been extended to June 30.