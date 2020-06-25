UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Record 16,922 To 473,105 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) India has confirmed record 16,922 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 473,105, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 14,894, with 418 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 142,900 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 70,390 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 67,468 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 482,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

