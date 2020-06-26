Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 17,296 to 490,401- Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) India has confirmed record 17,296 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 490,401, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 15,301, with 407 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra, with confirmed 147,741 cases, remains the most affected region. It is followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 73,780 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 70,977 cases.

India comes fourth in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, following the United States, Brazil and Russia.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 484,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.