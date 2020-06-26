UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Record 17,296 To 490,401- Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 17,296 to 490,401- Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) India has confirmed record 17,296 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 490,401, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 15,301, with 407 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra, with confirmed 147,741 cases, remains the most affected region. It is followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 73,780 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 70,977 cases.

India comes fourth in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, following the United States, Brazil and Russia.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 484,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Russia Brazil United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: U ..

8 hours ago

Dubai’s Manufacturing Index down 1.73 pct in Q1- ..

8 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cas ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

9 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.