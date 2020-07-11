UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By Record 27,114 To 820,916 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 27,114 to 820,916 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) India has confirmed 27,114 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 820,916, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

That is the biggest daily increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India since the start of the outbreak. The death toll from the disease has reached 22,123, with 519 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 238,461 cases remains the most affected region.

It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 130,261 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 109,140 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 26,506 new coronavirus cases and 475 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 559,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Brazil United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

9 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

9 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.