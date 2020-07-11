Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 27,114 to 820,916 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) India has confirmed 27,114 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 820,916, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

That is the biggest daily increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India since the start of the outbreak. The death toll from the disease has reached 22,123, with 519 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 238,461 cases remains the most affected region.

It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 130,261 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 109,140 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 26,506 new coronavirus cases and 475 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 559,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.