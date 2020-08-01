Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Record 57,118 to About 1.7Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) India has confirmed 57,118 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 1,695,988, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 36,511, with 764 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 1.

09 million people have recovered in India.

A day earlier, India registered 55,078 new coronavirus cases and 779 fatalities.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 678,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.