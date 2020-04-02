Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises to Nearly 2,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has increased by 328 to 1,965, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The figure includes 1,764 active cases, 150 recoveries, 50 fatalities and one imported case.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported that the total number of cases was 1,637, while on Tuesday the figure stood at 1,397.

The western state of Maharashtra is the most affected by the virus the state now has 335 cases. Kerala state in the south has 265 cases, and neighbor Tamil Nadu has so far confirmed 234 cases, double what the state had 24 hours hours ago.

In the capital territory of Delhi, 152 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, India introduced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. People are not allowed to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.