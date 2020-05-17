UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Spikes By Record 4,900 To Over 90,000 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in India has grown by record 4,900 in the preceding 24 hours to 90,927, the Health Ministry data showed on Sunday as the country has become what many call a new COVID-19 hotspot in Asia after surpassing the case tally of China.

The official statistics showed that 53,946 people were undergoing treatment and 34,108 had recovered, an increase of 3,956 in the past day.

The death toll has reached 2,872 people after 120 additional deaths were registered in the preceding 24 hours.

The state of Maharashtra has been the most affected by the virus with 30,706 confirmed cases.

The government has introduced a lockdown and divided the country into several zones depending on the level of the infection in each of the regions. The lockdown is expiring on Sunday. The authorities have said it will be further extended but with a new set of rules.

The deadly coronavirus is believed to have originated in China's city of Wuhan in December. Since then, China confirmed a total of 82,947 cases of the disease and 4,633 deaths.

