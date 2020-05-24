Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Surpasses 130,000 as Upward Trend Continues- Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus cases in India has risen by another record 6,767 over the past 24 hours to 131,868 as the upward trend in the daily increase continues, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has reached 3,867 since the outbreak. There are currently 73,560 active cases in India, and the number of recoveries has increased by 2,657 to 54,440 in total.

The central Maharashtra state remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 47,190 confirmed cases.

It is followed by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 15,512 cases and the westernmost Gujarat state with 13,664 cases.

In a bid to curb the virus, earlier in May, the authorities extended the COVID-19 restrictions introduced on March 25, with the lockdown now scheduled to be lifted on May 31. The Indian government has also divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses were allowed to operate.