UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Surpasses 130,000 As Upward Trend Continues- Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:10 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Surpasses 130,000 as Upward Trend Continues- Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus cases in India has risen by another record 6,767 over the past 24 hours to 131,868 as the upward trend in the daily increase continues, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has reached 3,867 since the outbreak. There are currently 73,560 active cases in India, and the number of recoveries has increased by 2,657 to 54,440 in total.

The central Maharashtra state remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 47,190 confirmed cases.

It is followed by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 15,512 cases and the westernmost Gujarat state with 13,664 cases.

In a bid to curb the virus, earlier in May, the authorities extended the COVID-19 restrictions introduced on March 25, with the lockdown now scheduled to be lifted on May 31. The Indian government has also divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses were allowed to operate.

Related Topics

India Orange March May Sunday Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

11 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

11 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.