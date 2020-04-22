Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Up By 1,383 to 19,984 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of people who contracted COVID-19 in India has increased by 1,383 bringing the total toll to 19,984, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The previous reports indicated that India had 18,601 COVID-19 cases and 590 fatalities.

The overall count includes 15,474 active cases, 3,869 recoveries, 640 deaths and one COVID-19 carrier who has left the country.

The biggest number of cases ” 5,218 ” have been registered in the central state of Maharashtra, followed by the western state of Gujarat with 2,178 cases and National Capital Territory of Delhi with 2,156 cases.

Last week, the ministry published a list of 170 districts designated as hotspots of infection. Some 400 regions where no cases of infection had been registered were labeled green zones.

India is currently under the world's largest lockdown, with 1.4 billion people ordered to stay indoors until at least May 3. Some agricultural activities will be allowed to resume later in April.