Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Indonesia Approaching 2,000 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Approaching 2,000 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 1,986, with 196 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 1,986, with 196 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease in the country has increased to 181, and a total of 134 patients have recovered.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. As a part of measures to curb the pandemic, the authorities have also temporarily banned entry and transit services for foreign nationals.

