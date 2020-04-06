Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Approaching 2,500 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Indonesia has reached 2,491, with 218 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 11 new fatalities have been registered in the country, bringing the total death toll to 209.

Meanwhile, a total of 192 patients have fully recovered.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. As a part of measures to curb the pandemic, the authorities have also temporarily banned entry and transit services for foreign nationals.