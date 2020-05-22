Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Approaching 20,800 - Health Ministry

Indonesia has confirmed 634 new cases over the past 24 hours, a significant decrease from the highest single-day number of infections registered earlier this week, which brings the country's tally to 20,796, the Heath Minister said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 634 new cases over the past 24 hours, a significant decrease from the highest single-day number of infections registered earlier this week, which brings the country's tally to 20,796, the Heath Minister said on Friday.

On Thursday, the authorities registered a record high daily increase of 973.

So far, the death toll from the disease has reached 1,326, while over 5,000 patients have recovered.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29. At the same time, the Indonesian authorities have recently begun the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased some travel restrictions for several categories of employees and officials last week and plans to gradually lift social restrictions in June.