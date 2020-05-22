UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Indonesia Approaching 20,800 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Approaching 20,800 - Health Ministry

Indonesia has confirmed 634 new cases over the past 24 hours, a significant decrease from the highest single-day number of infections registered earlier this week, which brings the country's tally to 20,796, the Heath Minister said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 634 new cases over the past 24 hours, a significant decrease from the highest single-day number of infections registered earlier this week, which brings the country's tally to 20,796, the Heath Minister said on Friday.

On Thursday, the authorities registered a record high daily increase of 973.

So far, the death toll from the disease has reached 1,326, while over 5,000 patients have recovered.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29. At the same time, the Indonesian authorities have recently begun the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased some travel restrictions for several categories of employees and officials last week and plans to gradually lift social restrictions in June.

Related Topics

Same Indonesia Joko Widodo March May June From Government

Recent Stories

Woman who misbehaved with police officials booked ..

8 minutes ago

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

42 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Ready to Meet ..

2 minutes ago

US Urges China to Reconsider 'Disastrous' Proposed ..

2 minutes ago

Mansehra police lodged FIR against lady who misbeh ..

2 minutes ago

Over 41,000 people benefit from RTA’s Ramadan in ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.