UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Indonesia Exceeds 11,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Exceeds 11,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 349 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 11,192, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry's update, the death toll is at 845 after another 14 fatalities have been registered.

The number of recoveries has increased by 211 to 1,876.

In late March, President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which was extended in April until May 29.

Related Topics

Indonesia Joko Widodo March April May Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

ERC Ramadan Mir campaign supports 100,000 Yemenis

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulation Polish President on Con ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.