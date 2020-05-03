Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Exceeds 11,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 349 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 11,192, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry's update, the death toll is at 845 after another 14 fatalities have been registered.

The number of recoveries has increased by 211 to 1,876.

In late March, President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which was extended in April until May 29.