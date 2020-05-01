UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Indonesia Surpasses 10,500 - Health Ministry

Fri 01st May 2020

Indonesia has confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients to 10,551, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients to 10,551, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry's update, the death toll is at 800 after another eight fatalities have been registered.

The number of recoveries has increased by 69 to 1,591.

In late March, President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which was extended in April until May 29.

