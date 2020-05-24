UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Indonesia Surpasses 22,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Surpasses 22,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 526 new cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to 22,271, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This is a significant decrease from the daily increase in new cases reported by the country the day before. On Saturday, 949 new cases were registered. In addition, earlier this week, the authorities reported the highest single-day number of infections since the outbreak ” 973.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has reached 1,372 with 21 fatalities being recorded over the past day.

A total of 5,402 patients have recovered so far.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29. The Indonesian authorities have recently begun the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased travel restrictions for several categories of employees and officials last week and announced plans to gradually lift social restrictions in June.

