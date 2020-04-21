UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Approaching 85,000 - Health Ministry

Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:41 PM

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iran is approaching 85,000, while nearly 5,300 people have died from the disease, Health Ministry Spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iran is approaching 85,000, while nearly 5,300 people have died from the disease, Health Ministry Spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 1,297 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected throughout the country. To date, the total number of those infected has reached 84,802. A total of 60,965 people have recovered," Jahanpour said, as broadcast by the IRINN television channel.

The spokesman added that the death toll has reached 5,297 people, including 88 fatalities registered over the past 24 hours.

