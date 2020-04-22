UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Approaching 86,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:54 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Approaching 86,000 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iran is approaching 86,000, while nearly 5,400 people have died from the disease, Health Ministry spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iran is approaching 86,000, while nearly 5,400 people have died from the disease, Health Ministry spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,194 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected throughout the country. To date, the total number of those infected has reached 85,996. A total of 63,113 people have recovered," Jahanpour said, as televised by the IRINN broadcaster.

The spokesman added that the death toll has increased to 5,391 people, including 94 fatalities registered over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Iran Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB gives another chance to Shehbaz Sharif to appe ..

1 minute ago

UAE will be one of the first to bounce back post-c ..

2 minutes ago

IT Ministry, UNDP to jointly work for equipping yo ..

33 seconds ago

Punjab govt notifies office hours during Ramazan

34 seconds ago

Fake beverages making factory sealed, two arrested ..

37 seconds ago

Private Company Running Protective Equipment Wareh ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.