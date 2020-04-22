Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Approaching 86,000 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iran is approaching 86,000, while nearly 5,400 people have died from the disease, Health Ministry spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iran is approaching 86,000, while nearly 5,400 people have died from the disease, Health Ministry spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,194 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected throughout the country. To date, the total number of those infected has reached 85,996. A total of 63,113 people have recovered," Jahanpour said, as televised by the IRINN broadcaster.

The spokesman added that the death toll has increased to 5,391 people, including 94 fatalities registered over the past 24 hours.