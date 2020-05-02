UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Drops To Slightly Over 800 In Past Day - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 07:34 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Drops to Slightly Over 800 in Past Day - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Iran has registered 802 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which indicates a decline in the spread of coronavirus in the country, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, we recorded 802 new coronavirus cases across the country, which demonstrates an obvious decline compared with the past weeks.

Based on these data, a total of 96,448 cases of infection have been recorded," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

A total of 77,350 people have recovered, which is 79-80 percent of all registered cases of the disease, placing Iran in one of the leading positions in terms of the global recovery percentage, according to the health official.

The death toll has increased by 65 over the past day to a total of 6,156 people.

