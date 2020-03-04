Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeded 2,900, Death Toll at 92 - Health Ministry

The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran on Wednesday exceeded 2,900, with the death toll standing at 92, and 552 patients have recovered, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said

Earlier in the day, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that the virus has affected almost all regions of the country.

"There have been reports about 586 news cases from yesterday's midday and to the current moment. Taking into account new data, there are 2,922 infection cases altogether. Fifteen patients have passed away. The number of casualties increased to 92. The number of recovered is 552," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network tv channel.

Iran is among countries that have suffered the most from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, the country's parliament decided to suspend its work until further notice due to the ongoing outbreak.