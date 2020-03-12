UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Exceeds 10,000, Death Toll Rises To 429 - Health Ministry

Thu 12th March 2020

The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran has risen to over 10,000, while the death toll has reached 429 people, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The total number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran has risen to over 10,000, while the death toll has reached 429 people, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Vahabzadeh said that the total number of those infected was 9,000, while 354 people died in the country.

"Since yesterday, 1,075 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, and the total number of people infected with the virus has increased to 10,075. During the day, 75 patients died, bringing the overall death toll to 429," the adviser wrote on Twitter.

Vahabzadeh added that a total of 3,276 people had recovered.

