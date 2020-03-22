UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Exceeds 21,600, Death Toll Stands At 1,685 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:10 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 21,600, Death Toll Stands at 1,685 - Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Iran has surpassed 21,600, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Sunday, adding that the death toll has reached 1,685.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,028 new cases of the coronavirus were detected, To date, 21,638 cases of the infection have been reported. Unfortunately, [over the last 24 hours], 129 patients have died, the total death toll has reached 1,685," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

So far, at least 7,913 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Died Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

11 minutes ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

41 minutes ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

1 hour ago

DEWA urges public to save natural resources to ens ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.