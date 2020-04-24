Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 88,000, Death Toll Over 5,500 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has surpassed 88,000 while the death toll now exceeds 5,500, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,168 new coronavirus cases have been detected, [making it] 88,194 in total.

[Some] 66,596 of infected have recovered," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network tv channel.

He added that 93 people have died from COVID-19 bringing the death tally to 5,574.

The previously reported number of deaths in Iran was 5,481, with the total number of infected standing at 87,026.�