UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Exceeds 88,000, Death Toll Over 5,500 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:37 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 88,000, Death Toll Over 5,500 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has surpassed 88,000 while the death toll now exceeds 5,500, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday.

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has surpassed 88,000 while the death toll now exceeds 5,500, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,168 new coronavirus cases have been detected, [making it] 88,194 in total.

[Some] 66,596 of infected have recovered," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network tv channel.

He added that 93 people have died from COVID-19 bringing the death tally to 5,574.

The previously reported number of deaths in Iran was 5,481, with the total number of infected standing at 87,026.�

Related Topics

Iran Died TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan praises positive role of Ulema and Mas ..

17 minutes ago

Masood Khan and Fakhar Imam discuss latest situati ..

17 minutes ago

President Masood pays tribute to AJK medical perso ..

17 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 to Offer High-End Gaming Processor ..

26 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

34 seconds ago

1000 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.