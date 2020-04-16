UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Nears 78,000, Recoveries Exceed 52,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:09 PM

Iran has registered 1,606 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 77,995, Kianush Jahanpur, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said on Thursday, adding that the number of recoveries increased to 52,229

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Iran has registered 1,606 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 77,995, Kianush Jahanpur, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said on Thursday, adding that the number of recoveries increased to 52,229.

"Over the past day, 1,606 new cases of COVID-19 were detected throughout the country.

Based on these data, the total number of cases climbed to 77,995. The number of recoveries is again on the rise � 52,229 people have recovered," Jahanpur told the IRINN tv channel.

Moreover, the spokesman added that the death rate was decreasing . Iran has been reporting less than 100 new deaths for the third day in a row.

According to Jahanpur, the death toll in the middle Eastern country increased by 92 people over the past day and climbed to 4,869.

