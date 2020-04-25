UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Nears 90,000, Death Toll At 5,650 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:49 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 90,000, Death Toll at 5,650 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran is approaching 90,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran is approaching 90,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been detected.

Thus, a total of 89,328 cases have been detected (since February 19)," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network tv channel.

He added that 76 people have died from COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 5,650. So far, almost 68,200 patients have fully recovered.

