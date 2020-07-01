UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Iran Surpasses 230,000, Death Toll Nears 11,000 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Surpasses 230,000, Death Toll Nears 11,000 - Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Iran has exceeded 230,000, and the death toll from the disease is approaching 11,000, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

According to the official, Iran has registered 141 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, down from a record 147 the day before, and 2,549 new COVID-19 cases.

Given the update, the overall COVID-19 death toll since the start of the outbreak has reached 10,958, and the case count amounted to 230,211, Lari said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

In the meantime, as many as 191,487 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Iran reported a surge in COVID-19 deaths in mid-June, when more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities had been recorded for the first time in two months amid the gradual relaxation of the coronavirus-related lockdown, which began in mid-April. The number of infections has since seen sporadic peaks and drops.

The Iranian authorities have complained that the population is not taking the health crisis seriously and have decided to make wearing face masks compulsory in public places starting on July 5.

Related Topics

Iran July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

38 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

51 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

54 minutes ago

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he plans for return

17 minutes ago

'One-window facility introduces in Rawalpindi for ..

17 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 01 July 2020

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.