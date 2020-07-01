Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Surpasses 230,000, Death Toll Nears 11,000 - Authorities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Iran has exceeded 230,000, and the death toll from the disease is approaching 11,000, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

According to the official, Iran has registered 141 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, down from a record 147 the day before, and 2,549 new COVID-19 cases.

Given the update, the overall COVID-19 death toll since the start of the outbreak has reached 10,958, and the case count amounted to 230,211, Lari said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

In the meantime, as many as 191,487 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Iran reported a surge in COVID-19 deaths in mid-June, when more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities had been recorded for the first time in two months amid the gradual relaxation of the coronavirus-related lockdown, which began in mid-April. The number of infections has since seen sporadic peaks and drops.

The Iranian authorities have complained that the population is not taking the health crisis seriously and have decided to make wearing face masks compulsory in public places starting on July 5.