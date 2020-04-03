Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Tops 53,000, Death Toll Reaches 3,294 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached a total of 53,183 cases, including 3,294 fatalities, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman told the IRINN channel on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached a total of 53,183 cases, including 3,294 fatalities, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman told the IRINN channel on Friday.

According to Kianush Jahanpur, 2,715 new COVID-19 cases and 134 fatalities have been registered in Iran over the past 24 hours.

The record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths that Iran has registered so far are 3,186 and 157 respectively.