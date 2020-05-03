UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Ireland Exceeds 21,000 - Health Department

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Ireland has surpassed 201,000, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

"There have now been a total 1,286 #COVID19 deaths in Ireland. As of 11am [10:00 GMT] Saturday 2 May, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of #COVID19.

There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Ireland," it tweeted.

The COVID-19 death toll in Ireland stands at 1,286, the department added.

