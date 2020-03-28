Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ireland Surpasses 2,000 - Health Authorities

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland has exceeded 2,000, the country's Health Department said on Friday.

"The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland," the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll is at 22.

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 500,000 confirmed cases across the globe, as well as more than 23,000 fatalities.

