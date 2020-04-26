UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ireland Surpasses 18,500 - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland has surpassed 18,500 with the country reporting over 40 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

"The HPSC [Health Protection Surveillance Centre] has been notified that 42 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have also been a total of 10 probable deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the total death total to 1,063 (3 have been de-notified from earlier statistics)," the Irish government said in a Saturday update.

According to data from the country's Health Department, 377 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 18,561.

On Friday, Ireland reported 37 new deaths from COVID-19 and 577 new cases.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned on Friday that if people did not take the COVID-19 restrictions seriously, the current lockdown could be extended for two or three weeks.

