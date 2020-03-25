Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Approaches 2,000 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,930 in Israel, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 34 of those infected are in a critical condition and 53 have recovered.

Israel has been resorting to strict measures in order to stop the disease from spreading, including a ban on movement, as well as on having guests and gathering in groups of more than 10 people.