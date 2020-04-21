UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:07 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Approaches 14,000, Death Toll at 181 - Health Ministry

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Israel has increased by 229 in the last 24 hours and reached 13,883, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of patients with COVID-19 in Israel has increased by 229 in the last 24 hours and reached 13,883, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's statement, eight people have died, bringing the death toll to 181.

The number of patients in critical condition has lowered to 142, with 113 of them receiving lung ventilation treatment.

The number of recoveries has increased by 481 to 4,353.

According to the World Health Organization, there are over two million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.

