Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Continues to Decline Steadily - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel on Saturday increased by 33 and reached 16,185, while the number of patients is currently continuing to decline, the country's Health Ministry said.

Two people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative death tally to 229.

As of Saturday evening, the number of people with coronavirus is down to 6,363, according to the Health Ministry. The number of patients in serious condition decreased to 105, of which 82 people need mechanical ventilation.

A total of 193 patients recovered during the day, with 9,593 recoveries since the outbreak.