Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:53 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Exceeds 14,000, Death Toll at 187 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of patients with COVID-19 in Israel has increased by 384 in the last 24 hours and reached 14,326, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's statement, three people have died, bringing the death toll to 187.

The number of patients in critical condition has increased to 148, with 11 of them receiving lung ventilation treatment.

The number of recoveries has increased by 454 to 4,961.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 178,000 people have died from complications related to the disease.

