Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Exceeds 14,500, Deaths Up To 191 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:00 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen by 94 to 14,592 overnight, while the death toll went up by two to 191, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of people in critical condition has amounted to 136, with 107 of them being on ventilators, according to the ministry's report published at 9 a.

m. local time (06:00 GMT).

The total of recoveries has reached 5,334 with an increase of 119 since Wednesday's evening.

On March 11, the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins university, over 2,630,000 people worldwide have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus disease. The death toll stands at 183,559.

